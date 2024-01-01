If Malta want to succeed and attain its goals at the European Championships this month, we need players to stand up and be counted and lead the team in the water.

That was the view of ASA president Karl Izzo at the end of the SportMalta Christmas International Tournament, who claimed that the national team does not have a player with the necessary influence in the water that is needed in the championships.

The 2023 European Championships are set to be held in Croatia between January 4 and 16.

Malta were drawn in a tough group that features powerhouse Serbia, Israel and Germany.

