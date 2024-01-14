Massimo Angileri represented Malta at the European Championship finals in Croatia as the experienced official was included among the match officials at the continental finals.

Angileri was handed four appointments by the European governing body LEN in the tournament.

His first appointment was as match referee for the game between Slovakia and Slovenia along with Eurico Silva, of Portugal.

Angileri was also in charge as referee for Monday’s group match between the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Apart from his duties as referee, he was also handed an appointment as VAR referee during the group match between Romania and Slovenia and the play-off between Slovakia and Slovenia on Saturday.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com