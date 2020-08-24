The 2020 waterpolo season returns this evening after a two-week break due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the cross-over matches will resume at the National Pool.

The Acquatic Sport Association was forced to halt this year’s competition after a player from San Ġiljan and Otters tested positive for COVID-19 and both teams went into quarantine.

