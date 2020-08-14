The Acquatic Sport Association announced on Friday that it has extended the suspension of 2020 National Leagues to at least August 22 due to the ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Earlier this week, the local governing body of acquatic sport was forced to postpone the National League match between San Ġiljan TUM Invest and Birżebbuġa Freeport after one of the players involved in the game had tested positive for COVID-19.

