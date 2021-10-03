Watford on Sunday announced the sacking of head coach Xisco Munoz after a poor start to the Premier League season.

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the Premier League table having collected just seven points from their opening seven games.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving,” the club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.