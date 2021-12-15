Watford’s Premier League clash at Burnley was postponed less than three hours before kick-off because of “an ongoing Covid outbreak” within the Hornets’ squad on Wednesday.

Burnley revealed the match at Turf Moor had been cancelled at the last minute after their opponents were hit by the coronavirus.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm tonight’s match against Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad,” the Clarets said in a statement.

It was the third Premier League game to be postponed due to Covid in the last week as the new Omicron variant causes havoc in England’s top-flight.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta