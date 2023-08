Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa all but secured a Conference League group-stage place with a 5-0 thrashing of Hibernian in their play-off round first leg on Wednesday.

The Premier League side started their first European campaign since losing in Europa League qualifying in 2010 in fine style.

Unai Emery’s men, who put four past Everton at the weekend, started strongly as Watkins headed home Lucas Digne’s cross in the 17th minute at Easter Road.

More details on SportsDesk.