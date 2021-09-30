Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori have returned to the England squad announced on Thursday for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

But manager Gareth Southgate, whose men top Group I after five wins in their first six games, will have to do without injured defenders Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years after winning his first and only cap in Kosovo — England’s final match before the coronavirus pandemic shut down world football.

