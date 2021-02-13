Anthony Watson scored two tries as England returned to winning ways with a 41-18 Six Nations success against Italy at Twickenham on Saturday.
Reigning champions England ran in six tries in all after their try-less tournament-opening 11-6 defeat by Scotland last week – the Scots’ first win at Twickenham since 1983.
By contrast, England led 20-8 at half-time on Saturday, with Jonny Hill, Watson and Jonny May all scoring tries after Montanna Ioane had crossed to give the Azzurri a shock third-minute lead.
Watson’s breakaway effort early in the second half put the result beyond doubt before replacement Jack Willis, who later went off with a knee injury, and Elliot Daly added further tries.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us