Anthony Watson scored two tries as England returned to winning ways with a 41-18 Six Nations success against Italy at Twickenham on Saturday.

Reigning champions England ran in six tries in all after their try-less tournament-opening 11-6 defeat by Scotland last week – the Scots’ first win at Twickenham since 1983.

By contrast, England led 20-8 at half-time on Saturday, with Jonny Hill, Watson and Jonny May all scoring tries after Montanna Ioane had crossed to give the Azzurri a shock third-minute lead.

Watson’s breakaway effort early in the second half put the result beyond doubt before replacement Jack Willis, who later went off with a knee injury, and Elliot Daly added further tries.

