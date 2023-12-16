Wayne Pace won Qualifying Tour 4 of the 2024 Blackball Nations Cup as he saw off Scott Muscat 10-6 in the men’s final.

Scott Muscat opened a 4-1 advantage over Wayne Pace who despite all this remained concentrated so that he not only equalized the score but even went 9-4 in front.

In the last moments, Muscat came back into the game and reduced the scoring margin although Pace won the last frame and eventually the final for a 10-6 scoreline.

In the under-18 final, Steven Muscat beat Chaylon Castaldi 9-6 while in the under-23 final, it was Matthias Debono who dominated over Casdy Vella winning 9-2.

