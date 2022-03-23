Manchester United great Wayne Rooney and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira were Wednesday inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The pair are the ninth and 10th players named in the select group, joining David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

Rooney, currently manager of Championship side Derby, is second on the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers, with 208 goals for Manchester United and Everton.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be named in the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside an incredible group of players who have already been inducted,” said the 36-year-old former forward.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta