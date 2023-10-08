Former England international Wayne Rooney is leaving his position as head coach of Major League Soccer’s DC United after the team missed out on a spot in the playoffs.

The club said in a statement that the decision to part ways had been “mutually agreed”.

“We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this,” said Jason Levien the club’s CEO and co-chairman.

“We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the Nation’s Capital, first as a DC United player and captain and most recently as our coach.

