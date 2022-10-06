The International Trade Union Confederation chief said Wednesday that Qatar has made a dramatic turnaround in its treatment of foreign workers to become a country fit to host World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the global tournament's November 20 start, Qatar has faced an onslaught of criticism for its record of its treatment of foreign workers.

But Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the ITUC, which claims to represent 200 million workers worldwide and led efforts to encourage Qatar to improve conditions for migrant workers, said the energy-rich Gulf state had made "incredible progress".

