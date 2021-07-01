Swimmer Neil Agius has thanked supporters after his epic continuous swim from Linosa to Malta, which ended in Xlendi on Wednesday evening.

Speaking in Gozo after a 10-hour rest, Agius said he was feeling okay, with some muscle pain and the painful effect of salt on his throat, nose and mouth.

The swim, he said, was tough, "but we came out on top."

His team also uploaded highlights of their adventure. See below.