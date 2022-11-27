Morocco coach Walid Regragui said his team “can do anything” at the World Cup after their surprise 2-0 victory over Belgium on Sunday.

The North Africans only need a point in their final Group F game against Canada on Thursday to reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986.

Late goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal at the Al Thumama Stadium secured Morocco their first World Cup win in 24 years.

“We know if you don’t give 100 percent it’s impossible to win,” Regragui told a press conference.

“But with these fans, with these players and this spirit we can do anything.

“The competition is not over, we have to recover quickly for the game against Canada. Hopefully we can get a good result for the qualification.”

All five African teams were dumped out in the group stage in Russia four years ago but Morocco joined Senegal in winning their second match in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions sit top of the group, having also held 2018 runners-up Croatia to a goalless draw.

“We can still be better,” said Regragui, who only took over as coach from the sacked Vahid Halilhodzic in August.

More details here...