The comments by Janet Walker (pictured) after her Guardamangia apartment was damaged by adjacent construction work has incensed thousands.

It has brought to our attention the arrogance some speculators and contractors and bullies have built up under the largesse and protection of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and developers’ association influential president Sandro Chetcuti. Simply untouchable – this is how they have begun to consider themselves. How else can one explain why we still do not know the name of the worker who so insolently dismissed this woman’s broken-hearted appeals? Names have been revealed for much less serious breaches of the law, as well as actions taken against the perpetrators. Or is the law, in this case, toothless?

We powerless citizens feel that at any time we could end up in the same position as Ms Walker and cannot but demand punitive action against this man. Not just financial – official penalties and cover of all expenses incurred by the victims – but also one which affects his licence to work. We needed an example to act on, now we have it. The Prime Minister’s decision to suspend demolition work is good, but it is certainly far from enough. It has to show that the cover of impunity for the cowboys has definitely gone.