Floriana FC President Johann Said said that the club has embarked on a very ambitious project aimed at building a very competitive side that aims to challenge for the main honours in Maltese football in the next five years.

This summer, Floriana have been one of the most active teams in the summer transfer window as the Greens have rejuvenated their squad, bringing in no less than 15 new players.

The club has parted ways with some established players such as Diego Venancio, Jurgen Pisani and Enzo Ruiz just to name a few and they have brought in several new players, mostly young talented players whom they hope they can build a very competitive squad for the future.

Floriana FC’s rejuvenation is being led by a new committee spearheaded by Said who is back at the helm at the club after almost an absence of ten years.

