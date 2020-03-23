I don’t know which angered me most: the fact that government produced the weakest possible response to the worst economic meltdown or the fact that the government tried to sell it as the greatest thing since sliced bread.

On Thursday, the SAS (Scicluna, Abela, Schembri) trio put on triumphant faces as they boldly told entrepreneurs and workers that our government is going to let them sink. Of course, they used different words. Big economic jargon.

They mentioned large sums of money. They used the occasion as a platform to boast about government’s economic powers. They said a lot to try to overinflate their mini-budget. But half-way through their boring lecture, it became amply clear to everyone that their economic stimulus was an abject failure.

Thousands of jobs were on the verge of being lost and the government’s budget did little to alleviate this situation.

This is what happens when the government acts alone. SAS thought they could solve the situation by doing a desktop exercise, holed up in some ministerial office.

Minister Edward Scicluna clearly wanted to retain the last trophy in his shrinking cabinet: that of being the surplus minister. Minister Silvio Schembri, still reeling from his “foreigners go home” fiasco, proved yet again that he was promoted beyond his capabilities. And Prime Minister Robert Abela? He is showing signs of arrogance. This is not what the country needs in these trying times.

The country is heading towards the darkest phase of this crisis. From a health perspective, we know what to expect. Our health authorities, our medical staff are working round the clock to ensure Malta does not follow in the steps of our Italian neighbours.

On the economic front, the situation is more difficult to predict. We know it is going to be catastrophically bad. Someone has defined what we are living through as the equivalent of the economic ice-age.

This crisis can potentially kill all but the fittest businesses. We are fighting against time. What we do not need to do is fight against a stubborn government too.

This is no ordinary crisis.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is showing signs of arrogance. This is not what the country needs in these trying times

Governments the world over are throwing out the rule book and acting like there is no tomorrow. Because they realised that, for the majority of the businesses, unless quick remedial action is taken, there will be no tomorrow.

This is not the time for looking at balanced budgets or making political rhetoric. Our businesses are suffocating and we need to give them CPR not words of encouragement and certainly not public relation exercises.

A national crisis requires a national response. Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures.

Ironically, the mini-budget announced by government brought about a united response.

Unions and employers’ associations joined in a chorus slamming government’s proposals. Even the General Workers Union said that the budget fell short of expectations. The chorus of disapproval will force the government to react. I expect government to go back to the drawing board and come up with a better package.

The opposition has offered time and time again its help in this hour of need. The Nationalist Party set up various expert groups who are analysing the situation, coming up with weighted responses. We are keeping in touch with those who are fighting on the frontline.

We are speaking to those who are being hit hardest.

Every day we are coming up with proposals to help our country manage this situation better. These proposals cover different areas. On Saturday, for instance, we proposed a special aid package for our media houses. In these difficult times, we need to ensure that our independent media continue doing their work without worrying about shrinking revenue streams. Sadly, our government, is refusing to engage the opposition and the constituted bodies. They want to go at it alone.

I hope that government, even at this late hour, changes its ways. I hope they replace arrogance with inclusiveness. We are not fighting an election. We are all fighting for our survival.

Imagine how good it would be if we could present a united political front to our people. Imagine if we could stand side by side: politicians, business leaders, union people, healthcare authorities, all working towards one common goal. If anything, this should be the most crucial role that government can do in these times.

Let us face these trying times together. I know something about illness, about dark times. If my personal experience thought me something, it is that inner strength is important but equally important is the support and help of all those around you. We are in this together and if we are to survive, we must act as one nation, one people.

Think big. Act now... together.

Mario de Marco is opposition spokesman for finance