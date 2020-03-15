Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that the country was in partial lockdown and that a total lockdown, which would have long-lasting effects, was not required for the time being.

“We are in partial lockdown. Schools, the law courts, tribunals and several businesses are shut and people are at home. This is a partial lockdown which the majority of people are respecting. The health authorities have not given us advice in favour of a total lockdown as this is not required for now. We must also realise the effects this would have on people and businesses and the economy so it is a decision that cannot be taken lightly,” he said in an interview on One TV.

“The situation is calm and completely under control and is showing that our country is taking it seriously and is being proactive. Decisions, even tough ones, need to be taken at the right time, and we are taking them, but we are prepared for any eventuality. We are planning for the worst-case scenario,” he said.

It seems that most people are cooperating with the authorities, although some fines had to be issued for those no respecting the mandatory quarantine. The more we cooperate, and pull the same rope, the more the problem will be tacked faster and in a better way, he said, insisting that if controlled now the problem will not balloon.

Asked about the effect the coronavirus outbreak was having on the tourism industry, Dr Abela acknowledged that the tourism industry was at a standstill because any tourists who were coming to Malta had to spend 14 days locked up in their hotel room.

“We have already announced a package of measures to help alleviate the burden but this burden has to be shouldered by everyone – the government, employers and workers because at the end of the day they are aimed at safeguarding jobs. We are studying other measures that we can introduce to help businesses and protect jobs,” he said.