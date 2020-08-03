The number of new COVID-19 cases could be even higher than reported because of long waiting lists for testing, doctors’ association head Martin Balzan fears.

Patients, even those with novel coronavirus symptoms, who called to book a swab test on August 1 were given appointments for August 12. The virus takes about 14 days to pass, meaning the time spent waiting for testing is almost equivalent to the infectious period.

In comments to Times of Malta on Sunday, when 15 new cases were registered overnight, the Medical Association of Malta’s head said the waiting lists were problematic because it could mean the numbers in the community were actually higher.

“We know there are long waiting lists and so we might actually be underestimating the problem,” Balzan said.

“The number of new cases could be even higher if there were not so many people on the waiting list.

“There could be those who already have the virus but who have to wait for weeks to be tested,” Balzan added.

Contacted about the long waiting time, a health ministry spokesperson said those with symptoms and who were in contact with patients who tested positive were being given priority.

Nonetheless, individuals with symptoms told Times of Malta they were still made to wait until mid-August to get tested, even after informing the health authorities they were symptomatic.

The ministry spokesperson said the number of swabbing staff was being doubled “in the coming days”.

On the industrial action which the doctors had planned for today, Balzan said the association had given the government a new deadline – Wednesday – to approve a draft document on how to deal with the spike.

“The draft agreement is satisfactory and we cannot comment until it is signed. We have given the government until Wednesday but if they come back with major changes, we will roll out directives,” Balzan warned.

Impact on the health service

The action, he continued, would mean the health system would revert to operating in the same way it did during the height of the pandemic when the hospital was only dealing with emergency cases and all other non-essential services were on hold.

In the circumstances, those with appointments for surgeries and other elective procedures were put on a waiting list until the hospital resumed its services once the number of new Covid-19 cases started going down.

“A lot of people are still out and about and, with government vouchers [aimed at kickstarting the economy after the closures], the restaurants are still packed.

“We have to keep in mind that the virus is always two weeks ahead and, therefore, the impact of mass events is still being felt,” Balzan said.

The virus incubation period is 14 days, meaning anyone in contact with it can become infected anytime within the two-week time window.

The government was forced to re-introduce restrictive measures at big events in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

Balzan said that if the numbers of new cases persist in double figures, as they have been over the past week, more restrictive measures would have to be discussed.