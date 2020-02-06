Betsson AB moved to Malta in 2005 and since then, the company has gone from strength to strength.

“I came to Malta in 2005 to check it out. When I looked at the regulations, I saw they were very modern – at the time, there was no other country in Europe where you could find that kind of modern and effective regulation. Moving to Malta was the right move – and today, we are very much present in Malta.”

Lindwall outlined how the gaming industry has matured over the years.

“Technology has advanced a lot. Companies have become bigger – we are now listed and operate in various markets.”

Moreover, the bigger companies – especially those that are listed – now have a CSR strategy.

“Responsible gaming is a very important element in a company’s CSR programme. We started our responsible gaming department back in 2005 and we educate all our employees in the matter. Whatever role you have in the company, you need to understand what responsible gaming is about.”

What’s on the horizon for Betsson in 2020?

“Last year was quite a challenging one for us, as we had a lot of new regulation to adopt. For this year, we are looking at new markets, in Europe and outside. We have secured a bond so we have a strong financial power – in fact, we have started looking into mergers and acquisitions again. It will be an exciting year for us.”