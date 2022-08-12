Ryan Camenzuli’s stoppage-time wonder goal handed Ħamrun Spartans a famous 2-1 victory at Levski Sofia while sending the UEFA Conference League third qualifying tie into extra-time.

Eventually, the Spartans managed to seize their chance with Matteo Fedele burying the decisive penalty to send Ħamrun into the play-offs.

Camenzuli’s goal was the perfect definition of a clutch goal. In sports, a clutch performance refers to the strength, concentration, and perfection of an execution in the dying minutes of an event.

The former Birkirkara and Floriana player struck a brilliant curling effort with his exceptional left foot that gave the Levski Sofia players no chance of keeping out.

What’s more incredible about it, is that the goal arrived within seconds from Levski’s equaliser which had seemed to all but dash Ħamrun’s chances of progressing.

Click here for full story.