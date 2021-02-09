The Malta Football Association yesterday launched its first ever strategy which will serve as the basis for the local governing body of football’s commitment to raising the game across all levels.

The strategic plan, covering the period 2020-2024, sets out eight goals associated with four areas of key importance.

These are further technical and infrastructural development, growth and sustainability of football clubs, strengthening protection through a legal framework, broadening the exposure and commercial value of the association and domestic competitions, and improving good governance by strengthening the compliance and integrity aspects.

