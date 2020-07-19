The Nationalist Party can continue to expect abysmal survey results for as long as it is unable to set internal squabbles aside and focus on delivering its vision, party leader Adrian Delia said on Sunday.

In a phone interview that broadcast on PN radio station, the Opposition leader reacted to a MaltaToday survey that saw the PN lose further electoral ground to the Labour Party.

"It is useless for me to battle in court and focus my attention on corruption when in the midst of a scathing NAO report that confirmed a national scandal the dominating news is the PN's internal squabbles," Delia said.

"Can we be surprised when surveys don't go our way? How can we expect people to have confidence in us when we cannot put our disagreements aside to focus on pressing issues."

Asked why the PN had continued to lag in survey results, Delia said that while corruption scandals had overrun the country, the PN could no longer afford to act like a single-issue party and would be working to double down on its vision for a better Malta.

"Corruption is a sickness that has done untold harm to this country and its reputation, but we need to be clearer on the solutions that we can offer," Delia said.

"We will keep explaining the corruption that our government has embroiled itself in, but we also need to tell our youth how we're going to safeguard the environment, how we plan on providing free and efficient transport.We need to show them our economic model that generates wealth not just at the top but that benefits everyone, down to smallest person in our country."

Delia said that while sectors of the PN had been more focused on having him removed, the testimony of Nexia BT partner and the publication of an NAO report on the Vitals deal had proven his three-year fight for the truth to be right.

"I will keep fighting this battle with everything I have," Delia said.

"Court testimony is painting a picture of a deal for a multi-million dollar contract that was brokered before the tender was even published, to a firm with no medical experience, which then did nothing of what it promised."

"We have to work together and contribute towards not only building a stronger Nationalist Party, but a better Malta with a good reputation that creates equal opportunities for everyone."

"There is nothing in my past that can be dredged up that I am ashamed of or that can be used to tarnish my name," he continued.

"If we get caught up in sabotage and a politics of hate, then we aren't going to get anywhere," he said.