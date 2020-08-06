Safeguarding public health and stimulating the economy should not come at each other’s expense, employers have said ahead of a Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting with the prime minister today.

“We keep talking about striking a balance between health and the economy, forgetting that one supports the other. Mass events took a toll on public health, which in turn negatively impacted the economy,” said Malta Employers’ Association director general Joe Farrugia.

“The increase in COVID-19 cases led to a decrease in tourists and the removal of Malta as a safe passage destination for some countries, and could, eventually, increase challenges for employers if schools do not reopen in September.

“Ultimately, the decision not to ban mass events did not support the economy.”

Farrugia said the deterioration of the economy could, meanwhile, impact the provision of health services.

“It might be too late to ‘fix’ the damage from the recent spike. That horse has bolted. However, we are still in time to acknowledge that there is a problem and face it. We cannot remain in a state of denial,” he said.

The MEA expressed hope that the meeting would be a “damage reduction exercise” that discusses better consultation.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs is meanwhile hoping that the meeting, convened by the prime minister, will provide a clear snapshot of the government’s plans for the near future.

“There is no valid reason to keep things under wraps. As soon as the government knows it is going to take a COVID-19 decision, or is working towards it, it should inform the industry,” CEO Abigail Mamo said.

“Its intentions and guidelines should also be clear: avoid mixed messages where on the one hand we are told to stay indoors and on the other hand we are told it’s all business as usual.”

Malta, she added, could learn from its first encounter with the pandemic and ensure business is consulted and informed of decisions before they are launched.

During the first wave, containment measures were often announced overnight, taking the business industry by surprise and leading to even more distress, Mamo pointed out.

The chamber hopes the meeting will also address its concerns including why no COVID-19 tests are being carried out on, or requested from, incoming tourists.

Although not a fool proof system, this could detect half or two thirds of the imported cases before they contribute to the spread in the community.

Also at today’s meeting, the General Workers’ Union will be voicing the concerns of employees across the sectors it represents - from manufacture to finance.

Uncertainty continues to be flagged during the union’s discussions with employers and employees. .

“While employers may have managed to avoid making employees redundant, and paid salaries for a few months, their money is running out. Consultation with the social partners about the COVID-19 situation, even if there are no updates, is imperative,” secretary general Josef Bugeja said.

Asked about mass events he said they should be banned, especially considering the recent spike.

“We need to truly believe in a new normality where we can go out and have fun but remain cautious and adhere to social distancing measures,” he said.

“We need to be more disciplined and avoid occasions that could increase the spread.”