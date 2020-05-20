Malta needed a new sense of competitiveness and resilience to successfully navigate the post-COVID-19 realities, Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry David Xuereb said on Wednesday.

He was speaking during a meeting between a delegation from the chamber and Opposition leader Adrian Delia at the PN’s headquarters.

The chamber delegation insisted on the importance of the country being given clear and safe direction on the way forward in a responsible and structured manner. At the same time the country ought to continue to give due weight to the nation’s economic needs as well as the physical and mental health of our people, it said.

“One cannot exist without the other, and at this challenging time for all, this has never been truer,” Xuereb said.

He noted that the chamber made a series of recommendations to the government on the measures needed to help businesses weather the storm and take advantage of existing opportunities.

“We cannot remain in a state of emergency, we need to start building again,” Xuereb said.