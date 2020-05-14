The country needs to start looking beyond the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to its knees, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said on Thursday.

In comments during a press conference to unveil a scheme he said has been in the works since before the outbreak, Schembri said that it was now time to start moving away from only focusing on coronavirus-related issues.

“We cannot remain tied to the COVID-19 situation. Life has to go on…economic activity needs to go on so that we can move forward,” Schembri said.

The minister also announced the government will be unveiling more measures in the coming days to resume economic activity though he did not provide any details on this. Talks with stakeholders and unions are ongoing, he said.

The minister also said talks on the lifting of the flights ban are still underway. The government has refused to give any indications on when the ban could be lifted.

Industry rent subsidy unveiled

Schembri announced that the government will be allocating €2.5 million backdated from February 1 to end of 2022, for a scheme to assist small-business owners with rent.

Insisting the measure was aimed at SMEs with 100 employees or less and not big businesses, Schembri said the measure is aimed at helping out those who want to invest and grow.

Businesses will be given up to €25,000 per year for three years for a maximum of €75,000.

The property must be rented from the private sector and cannot be owned by relatives of the applicant, the minister said, adding that showrooms are not eligible.

Guidelines and application forms will be available on the Malta Enterprise website later on Thursday.

No comment on Air Malta

The minister refused to comment on any issues related to Air Malta which has a dispute with pilots and cabin crew, saying talks are at a sensitive stage and he risks jeopardising them if he discussed the issue.

“These two weeks are very delicate. That is why I cannot comment more on this. The minute the talks are concluded, I will comment,” Schembri said.

Air Malta has been at loggerheads with pilots and cabin crew on the way forward after the airline’s fleet was grounded amid the coronavirus outbreak.