When the European Parliament almost unanimously formally declares it is worried about the prevailing situation in Malta, the least we can do is understand exactly what MEPs of all shades and hues are saying.

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly – 635 for, 46 against and 12 abstentions – approved a resolution insisting that rule of law and justice should truly prevail in Malta.

MEPs from across Europe and embracing all the main political ideologies urged the government to bring to justice those implicated in cases brought to light by Daphne Caruana Galizia and that have surfaced since her brutal assassination in October 2017.

They noted that the revelations about the possible involvement of ministers and political appointees in crime were of particular concern.

They also highlighted what they termed as serious threats against EU values, though acknowledging that some progress has been made. The fight against fraud and corruption had to be stepped up, the MEPs further said.

When 635 of 705 MEPs resolve to tell the government it “must consider the fight against organised crime, corruption and the intimidation of journalists as of the utmost priority” Prime Minister Robert Abela and his administration should be concerned.

The European Parliament noted the structural reforms undertaken to address gaps and strengthen the institutional anti-corruption framework, including law enforcement and prosecution. And yes, Abela’s administration has indeed started a process to build a process of checks and balances ignored by his predecessor.

It is also very positive to learn that the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering expert committee, Moneyval, considers favourably what is being done to sharpen Malta’s fight against financial crime. However, the EP pointed out that the standards of prevention, investigation and prosecution in place are “clearly inadequate”, warning this threatens to undermine the trust of citizens in public institutions.

Regrettably, the Labour Party continues to bury its head in the sand over the state of Malta, as it has been doing ever since it was returned to power in 2013. We are now facing the music because it turned a blind eye to blatant abuse.

The Labour Party’s reaction to the MEPs’ strong vote was to attribute it to “manoeuvres” by the Nationalist Party, its two members sitting in the European Parliament and to former leader Simon Busuttil. If the party in opposition can muster such widespread, cross-party support across the EU, Labour does indeed have good reason to be worried, apart from admitting it is isolated even by its own political allies.

The four Labour MEPs, four of the seven members from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats who voted against, say the “unjust” resolution painted “a false and twisted picture of the reality of politics and the judiciary in Malta”.

The resolution proves without any doubt that the European Union is still following Malta closely, despite being the smallest EU state.

It is a fact that some MEPs do have questionable views, even extremist in some cases, and their statements and votes should rightly be scrutinised.

MEPs might also have their own reasons and agendas as to why they refuse to toe the line.

Only yesterday, Labour MEP Alfred Sant himself explained why he controversially abstained from a vote concerning Russia’s deployment of troops on the Ukrainian border.

But when the European Parliament consistently and overwhelmingly declares itself unequivocally about the state of Malta, we should rise above partisan politics and take note and realise it is an ally of decent, law-abiding, Maltese people in their quest to uphold the rule of law.