The new transport minister has said he is willing to meet rental electric kick scooter operators but warned that "right now the conditions are not there" to reverse plans for a ban.

E-scooter companies Bolt and Bird have appealed for Chris Bonett to scrap the ban that is due to come into effect in March.

The owners of the companies had previously complained that Bonett’s predecessor, Aaron Farrugia, was ignoring their requests to meet.

When asked on Monday if Bonett will meet the e-scooter operators, he said he would meet all transport associations and lobbies as soon as possible.

Chris Bonett speaks to journalist Giulia Magri outside parliament. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

"There will be an open line of communication and I can discuss with them anything they wish to discuss, he said.

Pressed on whether he would consider removing the ban, Bonett said that the original decision was taken by cabinet and "right now the conditions to remove the ban are not there".

He added: "We will see, we will have a chat and take it from there."

Last October, Farrugia announced that rental e-scooters would be banned from March 1 because of the “disturbances” endured by the community and the high number of illegalities committed by users.

Privately owned e-scooters will not be affected by the decision.

Pedestrians and residents, especially in areas like Sliema and St Julian's, have complained about how e-scooters are parked, blocking pavements, pathways and garage access.

However, critics said the move showed a lack of political vision and unwillingness to provide better infrastructure and regulate shared micro-mobility.