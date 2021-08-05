An association representing entertainers and event organisers expressed its disappointment Thursday that the health authorities have not given the go-ahead for stand-up events.

"Our sector remains the only industry suffering from sustained discrimination. Not only is our industry the only one that requires vaccine certification for both staff and clients for open-air seated events, but we are also the only industry that is being used as the sacrificial lamb of the pandemic," the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association said.

In a statement, the MEIA said the ongoing restrictions and limitations on operations will make it even more difficult for audiences to return when full capacity will be permitted.

The association explained that standing events, like seated events, come in various formats, ranging from small corporate events of 50 people to concerts hosting thousands, all of which can operate in different rollout stages and with protocols that are similar to those of other industries and proven to be successful on an international level.

Yet, it said, all standing events are being considered in the same manner and no distinction is being made to allow low-risk standing events, such as corporate events, to start.

"The only standing events that seem to be ongoing in Malta are the illegal gatherings that remain uncontrolled, unsupervised, and unrestrained."

The association also complained that financial schemes promised weeks ago have not yet been announced.

The association made the following proposals to the government:

Financial support to operators that still cannot operate due to the ongoing restrictions;

A compensation scheme for events that once again need to be cancelled;

A road map till the end of year;

A seat compensation scheme for theatres and cinemas to address the enforced limitations on seating capacity;

A review of guidelines to ensure a sustainable approach on seating capacity with distinctions made between face to back audiences as opposed to the face to face in restaurant with non-vaccinated patrons;

A classification of standing events according to different risk factors;

A guarantee facility for all type of events to encourage producers and promoters plan for the coming months.