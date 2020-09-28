A recent, relatively reliable opinion poll revealed that 70 per cent of citizens feel Malta has become a less safe place to live in. No doubt, such a perception is quite shocking, highlighting as it does citizen uneasiness on a fundamental issue, security, which is an essential pillar for any society to thrive and survive.

Starting a discussion on a lack of security by exclusively blaming the current administration is not correct. Barely acknowledged, the problem has long been around. Over the last few years, the situation has gone from unsatisfactory to very bad. Innumerable factors have contributed, and are still contributing, to what is now a worrying situation.

No doubt, the issue of security is linked to how effective and efficient the police are. The lack of trust in the force by the public has reached unacceptable levels. Going through five police commissioners in seven years of Labour governance is surely not the textbook way of building confidence.

We witnessed progressive deterioration in leadership qualities, culminating in the penultimate appointment of the most inept and unsuitable commissioner ever. Undue political interference in the functioning of the force has seriously constrained its ability to fulfil the task of guaranteeing law, order and security.

The way our law courts and the justice system in general function also leaves much to be desired. There is a very correct perception of a serious failure in these sectors. The problems are well known and have been listed innumerable times, however, except for cosmetic touches to procedural laws, not much is done to alleviate the dismal situation.

It seems we have lost our sense of outrage

We have understaffed law courts, resulting in sentencing that takes years. We have an understaffed attorney general’s office, resulting in tardy and limp prosecution efforts. There appears to be a desperate need to go into the integrity, quality and training of the operators in the police and legal sectors.

We have lately witnessed criminal episodes that send shivers down one’s spine. The recent double-murder of two citizens who were enjoying the peaceful, quiet and secure comfort of their home, is a case in point. We belatedly learn that one of the accused, allegedly the murderer, was four years ago arraigned to answer for armed robbery and attempted killing of police officers. We also learn that he was out on bail, wandering all over the island with a four-year-old alleged violent criminal offence dangling round his neck.

Is it legitimate to ask that had a miserably functioning justice set-up ensured a timely trial, or had bail been reasonably denied to this alleged malefactor, two fellow human beings might still be alive? Do we realise that it could have been anyone of us, prematurely sent off to eternal rest? Will this tragic and sad episode provoke some serious reforms of our justice system?

Definitely and absolutely not comparable to the aforementioned wilful criminal occurrence, a five-year-old hit and run road fatality, finally concluded, sadly illustrates grave justice inadequacies that instil a sense of insecurity. Irresponsible dangerous driving was proven, a termination of an innocent life occurred, no stopping to give assistance and a puerile attempt to cover up are surely not adequately served and punished with, effectively, a one year suspension of the driving licence.

This is certainly not much comfort to a grieving family, not much of a warning to irresponsible drivers to desist from endangering lives. Furthermore, are we to understand that, in this case, for the last five years no driving impediment was applied to counter this particular dangerous driver? With not much satisfaction from the justice system, the inconsolable family of the deceased is left with nothing except a need to make a super effort, and with no disrespect to the departed, come to terms with a contrition, on the part of the youth, a contrition that, hopefully, is honest, profuse and convincing.

On a less tragic, but very revealing note, we get another glimpse of how some high placed citizens perceive and trust Malta’s maintenance of public security. We discovered that, recently, a minister felt acutely insecure and unsafe. Quite similar to what particular investigative journalists felt and feel, this minister could not get himself to trust the local police to guarantee his safety. He felt extremely threatened by rowdy local protestors who, armed with slogans and, allegedly, rotten tomatoes, were terrorising the island.

In panic, he bypassed the home affairs minister and the commissioner of police and proceeded to directly procure, from a private firm, thousands of euros worth (in taxpayers’ money) of costly 24-hour personal and family security services. By stealth and unchecked, this minister gobbled up the income tax arrears recently settled by the Nationalist Party leadership contenders!

On this island, it seems to me we have lost our sense of outrage. I think it is high time we get serious.