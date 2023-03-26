A year on since a landslide election victory, and a decade since the Labour Party swept to power, Prime Minister Robert Abela sang praise for all the good the government has done in the past 10 years, stressing the need for humility and unity.

Addressing a political activity at the Labour headquarters in Ħamrun on Sunday, Abela said the government had the same energy now as it did this time last year when it celebrated a landslide election victory, and the government was ready to do much more for the country.

“We have done so much good in the past ten years, and together we can continue to build on the good that has happened since 2013,” Abela told the crowd, who welcomed him to the chants of ‘Viva Labour”.

He said a year since the election, the party has focused on keeping electricity, fuel, and energy bills stable.

“No matter how big the challenge, we push for our principles of justice and social mobility, and continue to be there for the people,” he said.

Abela pointed out how in just a year, a number of electoral promises have been fulfilled, namely the increase in pensions and no taxes introduced in the latest budget.

“And that was just the first budget,” Abela said.

“The first out of five, and each one will be better than the previous,” he said to loud cheers.

He said the government has also provided incentives for first-time buyers and announced more green and sustainable measures and the development of green spaces.

Prime Minister Robert Abela addressing supporters and PL members of parliament. Photo: PL

“In the first year of this legislature, around 25,000 trees have been planted,” he added.

Abela said that the success of the government is noted also internationally, with credit agencies such as Fitch Ratings, providing Malta with a credit of A+ rating, with a stable outlook.

“I am proud of the decisions we have taken as a government, the results we are seeing are because we are not afraid to take decisions, decisions we know that will benefit and raise the standard of our country,” he said.

“Every measure is there to improve the quality of life for Maltese and Gozitans, We have the same energy we did this time last year, and we are ready to do much more. And this is just the beginning, this is the first year out of five, and we have much more to achieve."

‘Humility’ is the best weapon against arrogance

Abela also spoke about the importance of ‘political activism’ and praised those who have been behind the party for years and said that he will reach out to those ‘sceptical’ Labourites.

“Thank you to all those who have been behind us, even during the more difficult times. And you, who are more sceptical, I am coming for you, I will come and knock on your door, because our country needs you,” he said to more chants of ‘viva labour’.

His comments follow after a Times of Malta survey reveals that Labour's popularity has shrunk, and has plummeted to its lowest in years. Another survey shows that Abela's trust rates have also taken a severe hit in the past year, reaching an all-time low of just under five out of 10.

Abela made no reference to the surveys or the recent court's annulment of the "fraudulent" Vitals-Stewards hospital deal or the controversy surrounding MP Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech's leaked messages.

"We have learned from our mistakes in the past, and we are determined to work on them, because that is what we do when people put faith in us, and we need to work on the good," he said.

Abela said that 'humility' and 'unity' are the best weapon to dismantle the arrogance and criticism of others.

"Remain humble, and do not allow anyone to become haughty. Humility is the weapon that dismantles other people's arrogance."

"The question you need to ask is who do you trust more with the country's economy? Who do you trust to carry out what has been promised," he asked.

He asked the crowd to imagine if Opposition leader, Bernard Grech, was standing where he is now, to which the crowd booed.

"I can tell you, he would not speak the same way I am about his first year of the legislature," Abela said.