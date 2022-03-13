I was recently talking to a group of bright 22-year-olds about current affairs and general knowledge. Within a few minutes, it became painfully obvious that they hadn’t the foggiest what I was going on about.

It wasn’t that I was speaking about anything advanced: it was just that it was clear they had no foundation on which to base any response to what I was saying. It was the same feeling I had more than a decade ago when I was teaching and had to spend a full hour trying to explain the obvious Christian imagery in a Wilfred Owen poem. Everyone sat and looked at me as if I had just fallen off the moon.

I remember those same students asking if they would have to read the books set and whether I would be giving out model essays. They even asked if any shortcuts could be taken. I was concerned by their lack of knowledge and even more aghast by the impudent questions. My past English teachers flashed across my mind as I imagined myself asking them the same questions and all I could think was how much things had changed in such a short time.

Now, this week, the Labour Party announces that they want to move towards an education system where homework is not required. This in a country where nearly half of those who are 15 years and over have what has been defined as a ‘low level of education’ even though schooling has been free and compulsory for decades.

We need to be raising curious citizens who want to read, want to learn, want to grow - Anna Marie Galea

Before someone out there tries to have my guts for garters and do the usual thing of focusing on one line to the detriment of the entire message (another sign of a lower level of literacy), I’m not saying that homework is what gives you a better level of education, not at all. What does concern me though is the fact that governments always talk about removing more and more things but never really talk about the supposedly better things we are meant to be replacing them with.

We go on and on about exam stress and giving out free electronics to children who can barely read but we have done precious little to change an education system that is clearly failing.

How can we talk about modernising classrooms and removing homework when we don’t even have the basics down? It’s fascinating to me how invested we are in always chasing the superficial and looking to make easy gains while perpetually neglecting the fundamentals. Children (and their parents) don’t need more or less homework: they need an education that works with the individual instead of against them, encourages children to critically think and question and which succeeds in arming people with enough knowledge to be able to interact with a world which is ever-changing and evolving.

We need to be raising curious citizens who want to read, want to learn, want to grow, instead of people forever trying to find shortcuts and learn things by heart that they don’t understand and will discard as soon as they can. The destination shouldn’t be getting people to obtain degrees that they are ill-equipped for; it should be giving enough choice for these people to find something that they are truly passionate about. We don’t need more third-rate lawyers and accountants who could have been great painters, electricians, teachers or singers.

No, Mr Prime Minister: it’s not that our children don’t need homework; it’s just this education that they don’t need.