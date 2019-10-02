Many were initially sceptical and thought an overzealous security guard must have been to blame. We’ve seen it all too often – gatekeeper tries to ward off ‘trouble’ to protect his master by over-reacting to a simple stunt.

But when the University of Malta actually issued a statement defending the guards’ decision to stop a student from wearing a mask depicting a minister it took ownership of the act of censorship.

The simple symbolic stunt from the Graffitti Movement – arguably the most effective NGO in Malta at the moment – saw two young activists wearing cardboard cutouts and masks depicting Transport Minister Ian Borg and Malta Developers' Association boss Sandro Chetcuti.

They were not provoking anybody, they were not violent, neither were they indecent. They were highlighting Malta’s unbridled construction, exactly the type of legitimate subject students should be engaged with.

Instead of condemning the guards’ actions, as any other foreign university worth its salt would have done, the University of Malta said it felt that the event during Freshers’ Week is not the “appropriate platform to voice any form of protest”.

The guard was “concerned that the matter might provoke a reaction and escalate [and] decided to act to defuse the situation,” the University statement read. When the institution which is meant to be teaching us to think and analyse cannot differentiate between politics and partisanship you no longer wonder why Malta is in such a sorry state of critical thinking.

Instead of providing the stage for contrasting debates and opinions, the so-called ‘seat of thought’ appeared intent on creating a stifling bubble of fear, where any form of contrasting opinion is interpreted as a form of dissent. Through the statement, the university came across as a medium where conformism and diktats trumps all.

It was a relief to hear the University’s rector yesterday appear to climb down from Monday’s statement and vowing “never again”.

"The people on the ground were not empowered to act this way by the University,” the rector said, clearly acknowledging the backlash. The Prime Minister described the decision to stop the activists as “stupid”. When an action sparks a tsunami of criticism everybody wants to wash their hands of the act.

Sadly, you cannot blame critics who said the statement reflected many of Malta’s institutions, which are prepared to bend over to the political and business class, no matter how corrupt or immoral they may be.

Tens of thousands of Maltese still fear to speak out against injustices, corruption and nepotism because we created a society where reasonable voices of dissent are met with retributions. Monday’s statement is also concerning because it suggests just how deep the vein of self-censorship runs. If a university (or a security guard) is so willing to bend the knee before it is even asked to do so, it does not bode well.

It is ironic that this censorship comes during an era when students like 16-year-old Greta Thunberg are inspiring people across the world.

In Malta, a dose of healthy student activism is frowned upon, misinterpreted as partisan and disruptive.

We’ve seen it all too often during the past months when pro-environment protestors were demonised and branded as enemies of the state, traitors and being partisan simply because they dared to speak up against injustice, ignorance and greed.

And this often all boils down to a flawed education system ill-equipped to promote critical thinking.

The University of Malta holds a key role. The last thing the country needs is an anaemic form of ‘education’.