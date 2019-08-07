An LGBTIQ rights activist has had to assured the public that he has “no intention of changing the Maltese flag”, after a publicity photo sparked outrage on social media.

In a photo uploaded on social media, representatives from the Allied Rainbow Communities and the Malta Gay Rights Movement, can be seen holding up a gay rights flag with Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

In the image, the Maltese national flag had its red half replaced with the rainbow colours, a move that did not go down well with online commentators.

“Shame on you!” wrote one Facebook user, while another wrote that the symbolic gesture was “an insult to the Maltese flag and the Maltese people”.

A bemused Clayton Mercieca, from ARC, on Tuesday assured the public that the organisation had no intention of changing the Maltese flag and in no way was the organisation vilifying it.



“It's a symbolic gesture to show pride in Malta’s progress to include everyone in its equality agenda,” he told Times of Malta.

Tampering with the Maltese national flag is actually illegal in Malta, however it is largely viewed as a legal hangover that is not enforced.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been among the world leaders to wave similar symbolic flags during Pride events.

While many were quick to lambast Dr Zammit Lewis, some others also came to his defence, pointing out that similar gestures were commonplace at pride events across the globe.