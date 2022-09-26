Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his team would not settle for the draw they need to reach the Nations League finals when they host Spain in Braga on Tuesday.

Portugal, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019, moved top of Group A2 on Saturday with a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic as Spain lost at home to Switzerland.

Santos' side now hold a two-point lead over their neighbours ahead of the final group match.

