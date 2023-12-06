Kailey Willis could have not sent a clearer message when emphasising that this team represented the future of Maltese football.

“We are the future,” the Italy-based forward told the Times of Malta after Malta’s unprecedented feat of winning promotion to League B in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The 20-year-old forward paved the way for Malta’s come-from-behind win over Latvia after scoring the equaliser with a towering header to the delight of a record crowd that thronged the Centenary Stadium on Tuesday.

In finding the net against Latvia, Willis was marking her third international goal in just eight appearances for the women’s national team.

In fact, Willis has grabbed all her goals for the national team under coach Manuela Tesse. She had opened her account with a brace in a home friendly against Luxembourg back in February.

The women’s senior national team have now joined the U-19 selection in climbing a division in the women’s Nations League.

