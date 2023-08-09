The official EuroPride Valletta 2023 song has been launched, a month before celebrations kick off in Malta.

Called We Got Pride, the song is penned by Matt Muxu Mercieca. Music was composed by Elton Zarb.

The song celebrates changes in a society that acknowledges diversity, the government said in a statement, adding Malta was proud that all people could lead a regular life without shame or fear. 

Six singers: Glen Vella, Amber, Matt Black, Brooke, Ryan Hili and Destiny - have been recorded singing the song.

Photo: Parliamentary Secretary for Equality

 

