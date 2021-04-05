Labour’s deputy leader Daniel Micallef said on Monday the party had not problem apologising to those who felt hurt, amid more shocking revelations of corruption implicating former PL officials.

President emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca penned an opinion piece on Sunday appealing to her party to apologise to the country and the party's supporters and asked it to carry out a "soul-searching" exercise.

Questioned about the article, Micallef said he had taken note of Coleiro Preca’s words.

He insisted that the actions “of a few” do not reflect the beliefs of the party.

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, a key cog in the Labour Party machine between 2008 and 2019, is facing money-laundering and corruption charges.

Another former PL stalwart, Konrad Mizzi, was forced out of the party last year in reaction to the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

Questions have also been raised about the role played by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in the Panama Papers corruption scandal and the fallout to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Labour’s deputy leader Chris Cardona, has since been implicated in the case.

Micallef said Labour would keep building on the good it has done, and will carry out reform and change what was less good.

“Evil has will find no shelter in the Labour Party,” Micallef said.

Meanwhile, former Labour MP Maria Camilleri, who helped author a book commemorating Muscat’s 10 years as party leader, joined the calls for the party to apologise in the wake of the recent scandals.