A gritty display, probably one of the best ever from a Maltese women club on the European stage, still was not enough for Birkirkara to rewrite history. Olimpia Cluj’s narrow victory meant the Stripes bowed out from the UEFA Women’s Champions League at the first hurdle. Nonetheless, for coach MELANIA BAJADA, told Gianluca Lia this first round qualifier goes beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch…

For Birkirkara FC this was the third time they were set to face Romanian giants Olimpia Cluj in the Women’s Champions League. Most recently in 2018, Birkirkara crossed paths with Cluj in the qualifiers, succumbing to a heavy 6-1 defeat.

