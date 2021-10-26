Malta has to be both ambitious and assertive when debating climate change alongside other countries, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Tuesday.

Addressing the first-ever national climate change conference, Farrugia said that in the coming days during the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (also known as COP26) Malta will be assertive when discussing issues with other counties.

“We often make the mistake of thinking we can change the world. But we need to be assertive with those countries who are not acting.

“And we need to be clear – Malta will be going to Glasgow for COP26 with a tangible plan. There are countries that are are attending reluctantly. Others not showing up while others have 2060 targets. We have to be assertive with these countries,” Farrugia said.

Earlier, the minister called for unity to tackle climate change issues, saying no country could afford to play political games with this.

Acknowledging the good that had been done in recent decades, Farrugia admitted the road ahead “is not an easy one”. Malta, he said, could also be a leader among other small island states because of the efforts and measures already in place.

“If other countries don’t act, we will suffer. Their shortcomings will impact every single boy and girl in Malta. We also believe Malta should be a leader when it comes to working with small island states,” he said.

The conference is ongoing.