People’s concerns about rising food prices could not be ignored by the government, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Addressing a political event in Gozo, Abela admitted that this week’s agreement to fix the price of 15 categories of food items was not an easy one.

The government on Thursday announced an agreement with supermarkets and importers to reduce the price of 400 food products by 15% on February 1.

Abela said a simple reading of the law alone would probably have been enough to make anyone give up on such a price stability measure.

The Chamber of Commerce has been critical of the agreement, saying it amounted to price-fixing and reduced consumer choice.

Abela said the government had helped out importers and supermarkets during recent tough times, and told them it was now time for them to do their bit.

“They understood this”, Abela continued. He said that while the government was increasing people’s purchasing power, something had to be done to reduce the cost burden.

The prime minister said the agreement was reached after numerous meetings.

“It was a process of persuasion. We could not just simply stamp our feet”.

He told party supporters in Gozo the government understood the challenges faced by businesses that are reliant on imports, and whatever possible had been done to reduce these challenges.

'We will take stock again during the next budget'

The prime minister said a government close to its people must also be pro-business, as one links to the other.

He brushed aside “scaremongering” that prices would shoot up once the agreement comes to an end in October.

“We will take stock again during the next budget. I can assure you that this government will be behind you. While others scaremonger, we offer results,” Abela said.

He warned that the Nationalist Party cannot be trusted, as it will never change.

“Do not trust them. Do not give them a chance. Look at how they attack their own. They believe they have a divine right to lead. They do not want the power to help you, they want it for themselves,” Abela accused.

'Second round of public consultation on Ħondoq'

During his speech, the prime minister assured Gozitans that the government was sensitive to the need to protect the island’s unique characterises.

He said his vision was for Gozo to become a model for sustainable economic growth.

Abela singled out Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg for praise, urging him to keep up his efforts.

Buttigieg has long fought to prevent Ħondoq Bay from being ruined by development.

He also told supporters that the second round of public consultation on the proposed revision of local policies aimed at restricting development in Ħondoq will be launched on Monday.