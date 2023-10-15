Goalkeeper Unai Simon said Spain must keep deadly Norway striker Erling Haaland far away from their goal on Sunday in an important Euro 2024 qualifier.

La Roja can book their place in Germany next summer with a win in Oslo, but Haaland and Norway stand in their way, desperately chasing victory to give themselves a chance of progress.

Manchester City forward Haaland was injured when Spain beat Norway 3-0 in March but scored twice on Thursday against Cyprus to keep his country’s Euro 2024 hopes alive.

If Norway fail to win Group A leaders Scotland would qualify, while Spain would then be able to guarantee their place at the tournament with a victory in either of their last two games.

“We see how decisive (Haaland) is in the box in every game,” Simon told a news conference Saturday.

