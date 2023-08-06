Once upon a time The Three Little Pigs was a bedtime favourite of mine. It may have been ‘noir’ but it was also racy and pacy. And I liked the way those creatures spoke ‘like us’. I was, of course, far more interested in the pretty pictures than the moral of this classic fable. First printed in the 1840s, it has clearly stood the test of time.

I knew the story by heart. Each time I read it, I turned the pages with dread, fearful that, this time round, the pigs would not win through and the big bad wolf would go down a different chimney and escape the boiling water of retribution.

Yes, we’re all familiar with those three piglets. The first one builds his house with straw, the second with sticks and, because of their weak, ill-conceived and flimsy construction, they are torn down by a big bad wolf. Piglet number three is shrewder. He’s a skilled mason who builds his house with quality bricks on solid rock, rendering it indestructible and wolf-proof.

The moral is obvious. Hard work and carefully applied building techniques pay off while slapdash short-termism does not. The first two pigs were lazy, took short cuts and built their homes in a rush. They enjoyed some free time (while the sun shone) and then repented at leisure.

The third pig, however, was in for the long haul, as are some of our truly professional builders. He planned and devoted more time to the project, using better quality materials. And his foresight paid off. He saved not only his skinny-skin-skin but his home too – and the lives of his brothers.

In 1933, Walt Disney turned this story into a cartoon, which soon became a metaphor for the Great Depression and failure to plan ahead for a ‘rainy day’. Ninety years later, it’s a metaphor again for everything that is wrong with Malta. The Big Bad Wolf is our own construction industry.

A few weeks ago, Malta went into meltdown, only it wasn’t the heatwave that got everyone huffing and puffing. It was just before. The national protest.

This was the popular demand for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, the 20-year-old boy devoured by Malta’s very own Wolf. Also in the picture were the three (or four) pigs. Lazy and negligent, and not so little, they wanted the easiest and fastest way to the trough.

Meanwhile, the magisterial inquiry into Sofia’s death was well worth the wait and made sobering and shocking reading. Like the moral of The Three Pigs, its moral was all too clear – and uncannily similar: the dangers of recklessness, of cutting corners and gross negligence.

And it would indeed have been nothing short of foolhardy if the senior magistrate (reputed to be very conscientious and thorough) had fallen headlong into the same trap and skimped the inquiry. No, you don’t placate governments, certainly not at the expense of due process and a job well done.

The government retaliated by attacking the magistrate. Had it devoted as much time and energy to making sure that building contractors were properly licensed (which it promised as far back – and as long overdue – as 2019), then, perhaps, it might have avoided this particular fatality (and others). And there wouldn’t have been the damaging political fallout.

The findings of the inquiry certainly suggest that Adriana Zammit, Matthew Schembri, Kurt Buhagiar and Miromir Milosovic were not in the least interested in ‘sustainability’ (that is to say, in designing and building a lasting structure). Their five-storey makeshift pile couldn’t even support the weight of its own concrete, never mind the huffs and puffs of modern life.

Everything was done in haste, starting with the Planning Authority building permit, which was expedited at breakneck speed. Previously (and conveniently) Zammit had worked as a case officer at the PA before moving to Infrastructure Malta, so she knew the ropes.

And, yes, you’re almost ahead of me. That is another Big Bad Wolf in the form of cronyism, sinecures and jobs for the boys (and girls). To say nothing of the shocking absence of a properly regulated construction industry where, until very recently, any Kurt, Dick, Miromir or Matthew could demolish or excavate without the trivial requirement of an operating licence.

The implications are staggering. One could write page after page. Suffice to say that we little people are made to go through hoops, hell and high water just to obtain (at our own expense) a local council permit to carry out important restorations to our own homes. Yet, if you want to demolish a building and know the right people, you’re completely off the radar, no questions asked.

The fact that Zammit never visited the site is significant in itself. It suggests two things: (1) the lazy and lackadaisical attitude that is everywhere in this tragedy; and (2) that she was clearly not so comfortable visiting the site herself, preferring others to do her dirty work.

This, I feel, was a seminal moment for Malta. It has been a wake-up call for certain people in government, who now realise that ‘cheap is more expensive’ (or as we say in Maltese l-irħis għali). This applies to everything: roads, pavements, even trees which we continue to destroy at a cost that is beyond price-tagging.

The morals to this story are many and varied. But here’s my own conclusion. Big Bad Wolves come in different sizes, shapes and forms. They may be government policies, environmental trends or socio-economic constraints. However, this case does show that when we all band together and huff and puff ourselves, we can overcome any Big Bad Wolf.

The saddest and most tragic thing of all – a thing that offends every fibre of my being and every sense I possess of natural justice – is that Sofia died so that we might – just possibly – live happily (OK let’s say ‘less unhappily’) ever after.

May he rest in peace and may his death be a catalyst for change and a soul awakening for Malta.