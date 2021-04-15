Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side have to quickly bounce back from the disappointment of Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid to ensure they do not miss out on the competition next season.

Despite enjoying a host of chances, Liverpool fluffed their lines in front of goal as Madrid held onto their 3-1 first leg lead in a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the quarter-final at Anfield on Wednesday.

The English champions are sixth in the Premier League with just seven games to go, three points adrift of the top four place which guarantees a spot in Europe’s premier club competition.

Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League for the last four seasons, twice reaching the final under Klopp.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta