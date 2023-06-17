Educational systems have historically been content-based and focused on providing students with specific, subject-related knowledge and information. This approach centres around traditional teaching methods such as explanation, content-related projects, books and… exams.

Exams simply assess the capability of acquiring and retaining information and performance is hugely dependent on the state of mind of the learner. There are many who perform badly simply because they cannot handle the stress, for instance.

A degree of content knowledge is important but basing a system primarily on this antiquated model hinders the development of the individual and creates an obstacle to the fostering of transversal skills. Learning these skills opens the door to a myriad of opportunities.

Conversely, a system based on exams can be likened to a refined form of gatekeeping – hindering the full development of a sizable percentage of our citizens. Those who are not hardwired to fit in are falling by the wayside.

Transversal skills, such as teamwork, problem solving, critical thinking, interpersonal communication and adaptability are acknowledged as being vital in today’s multifaceted society and in the world of work.

Such skills foster resilience in an environment which is continuously changing, uncertain and very complex. They also enable the development of an analytical and creative mindset. This allows for our full participation as active citizens and facilitates employment. They also leave space for the personal growth necessary for us to lead a full and satisfactory life.

Regrettably, the teaching and development of these skills is often regarded as an extra. Imbuing them in our students is not always central to the teaching and learning philosophy within our schools. This may be due to traditional approaches primarily based on content and structured around an examination system which has – by and large – remained unchanged for decades.

In this context, we must commend those educators and educational leaders who go the extra mile to ensure that such skills development practices are integrated within their pedagogical and assessment regime, despite the challenges and – at times – the resistance they are faced with to do so.

What can we do, as a society, to encourage this approach?

Innovative pedagogies such as inquiry-based learning, discovery learning, flipped classrooms, project-based learning, design thinking and gamification promote active learning and lead to the development of transferable skills.

These teaching methods encourage engagement, critical thinking and the acquisition of applied knowledge.

Learners are given the opportunity to develop creativity, an inquisitive mind and communication skills. Our teaching courses do foster and promote such pedagogies, however, newly qualified teachers find it challenging to avoid ending up caught up in the rut of practices, set mindsets and cultures that tend to be content-laden.

Innovative teaching methods often mirror life outside schools and involve thematic and project-based learning. Learners participate in complex, real-world projects that require them to collaborate, think critically and solve creative problems.

When proper higher-order thinking questions are planned and posed, inquiry-based learning inspires students to investigate topics, question available information and seek solutions. This obviously promotes critical thinking, stokes curiosity and facilitates the development of problem-solving abilities.

Given our younger generation’s inclination towards technology, integrating it by using game-based learning – for instance – is another method of innovative teaching that can promote the development of transferable skills.

By combining digital tools and resources, learners can participate in collaborative online projects, access numerous sources of information and develop vital digital and communication abilities. Technology can also facilitate personalised education, which allows learners to pursue their own interests and develop their individual strengths, while promoting autonomous learning and flexibility.

Elements within our educational system have begun to accept and use innovative teaching methods, but – regrettably – most of our practices remain content-driven. Many of our educators are motivated, skilled and willing enough to adopt a new approach but they find it challenging to fully transition to cross-cutting skill development practices through innovative teaching.

Enabling this approach necessitates changes to the design of curriculum, teaching methods, further training for teachers, effective support systems, shifts in the mindsets of guardians and society at large, varied assessment methods and changes in the learning environment.

The solutions are there and best practices are already being exercised by many. A concerted effort has to be made to address the reluctance to shifting away from the outdated status quo. Educational shareholders, including policymakers, administrators, trade unions, educators and learners must collaborate fully, try to understand each other further and facilitate the transformation needed to fully adopt innovative teaching methods.

One notable initiative that addresses these shortcomings is the implementation of the emergent curriculum. Best practices in the early years’ development, education and care include a range of approaches and strategies that are considered effective in promoting optimal learning and development in young children.

The emergent curriculum recognises the importance of play and emphasises that play-based learning is fundamental to early childhood education. Effective early childhood education takes each child’s individual characteristics, preferences and needs into consideration.

It involves individualised educational programmes that promote participation, autonomy, discovery and self-directed learning. These teaching and learning methods focus on the all-inclusive development of children.

Apart from mirroring emergent curriculum practices in subsequent schooling years and adopting assessment practices more suited to a modern society, continuing professional development and effective support systems for educators are essential to allow them to keep abreast of research-based practices and teaching methods.

The National Skills Council firmly believes in a skills-first approach, which prioritises the importance of developing skills and knowledge that are transversely oriented. Only then can we equip the citizens and leaders of tomorrow with the ability to face up to the challenges of our fast-evolving world.

Let us celebrate best practices, break down the barriers which hinder the adoption of innovative pedagogies and adopt learner and educator-centred approaches.

The holistic development of our learners should be enabled and their profound value acknowledged.

The solutions and tools to make this happen are all within reach. Let’s go for it.

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando is the executive chairperson of the National Skills Council.