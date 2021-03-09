Gudja United coach Jesmond Zammit has hailed the character shown by his players in their stunning come-from-behind win over Valletta that reignited the Southerners’ hopes of retaining their top-flight status.

While the buildup for Match-Day 23 was dominated by the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Ħamrun Spartans and nearest rivals Hibernians, in

reality the real fireworks last weekend happened at the lower end of the standings where the battle for survival seems to be entering a decisive stage.

While the relegation of bottom side Senglea Athletic was mathematically sealed after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Mosta, the battle to avoid the other three spots is set to intensify particularly after Lija Athletic stunned Sta Lucia, while Żejtun Corinthians and Balzan picked up a useful point.

However, it was Gudja United who achieved the biggest result of the weekend as the southerners came from behind to stun Valletta 4-2 at the Hibernians Stadium to move three points clear of the relegation zone.

