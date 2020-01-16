Malta’s fate in the European Championships faces a decisive test on Thursday when the national team take on Turkey at the Dunai Arena, in Budapest (start: 11.30am).

This is the match the Maltese waterpolo enthusiasts have been waiting for since the draw of the European Championship was made late last year as it provides our players the opportunity to record a crucial victory that would not only see the team avoid bottom spot in Group C but more importantly guarantee an historic top-12 finish in the continental finals.

The two countries know each other well in the continental finals as in the last two editions they battled each other to avoid bottom spot in the final standings.

Malta emerged on top in a tense penalty shoot-out in 2016 in Belgrade while two years later it was the Turks who avenged that defeat with a similar victory in Barcelona.

Malta opened their campaign with a 23-7 defeat to 2018 finalists Spain on Tuesday while the Turks bowed to a 19-5 defeat to hosts Hungary but no doubt both teams are fully focused of producing their best possible performance in today’s crucial match.

“This is our most important match at the European Championship,” coach Karl Izzo told the Times of Malta.

“It is up to us to make sure that we are psychologically and physically prepared for this match. We have done everything needed to ensure the team is well prepared and we are ready to go.

“It will not be an easy match as Turkey have improved a lot from two years ago but I was encouraged with what I saw from my players against Spain and I’m confident that we can put up our best ever performance in the European Championships.”

Izzo and his players had the opportunity to watch the Turks in action against Hungary and he was impressed with what he saw.

“Turkey are a very strong team,” Izzo said. “They have some interesting players, particularly their centre Berk Biyik who is very strong and is capable of winning a lot of exclusions with his physical strength.

“Besides that, they have good shooters from the distance, so we need to be very disciplined in defence.”

The Malta coach said that he has one clear message for his players ahead of Turkey match – to enjoy themselves and give their all.

“The players need to be mentally strong and take the water without any added pressure,” Izzo said.

“This is a unique opportunity for them to show how far they have come at international level and I want my players to enjoy themselves.

“We are more than prepared for this match and all I am asking for my players is to give their 100 per cent and everything else is beyond their control.

“Every game has its own story, but we know that the whole country is behind this team and we are ready to rewrite the history of our sport with a strong performance against Turkey.”