Final test for the Malta U-21 team on Tuesday as they host Finland in their last UEFA U-21 European Championship Group 8 Qualifier on Tuesday afternoon at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 15.00).

The game against Finland will mark the end the U-21 experience for most of this current squad as players born in 1998 and 1999 will not be eligible to play at this level in the next qualifying competition. Despite the difficulties, it has been a useful campaign for the team with more players gaining international experience at this level.

The Malta U-21 team are coming from a difficult match against Ukraine who won

4-1 but coach Silvio Vella has taken many positives from his side’s performance.

