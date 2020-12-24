Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has called for a new way of doing politics that takes into account modern-day realities, in a televised message aired on Christmas Eve.

Grech said that this time of year encouraged people to better appreciate each others’ humanity and dignity, and encouraged people to reflect on what being Maltese really means.

“We have a duty to rekindle our story of success, which stretches beyond material gain and shows us that when we work together for a common good, we’ve done miracles,” he said.

Bernard Grech's Christmas message. Video: PN

“We must change the way we think about and conduct politics. Malta’s success story must be renewed to include new cultural, social, technological and economic realities. I encourage you to take up this challenge with courage and conviction,” Grech added.

Grech acknowledged that it was human nature to disagree on certain issues or perspectives, but that Christmas served as a reminder that “we all want love, peace and dignity.”

“If there is a feast that typifies good for all, it is Christmas,” he said.

Grech encouraged people to be generous during this time of the year, and to give whatever they could to those less fortunate. He highlighted Boxing Day charity telethon L-Istrina and a New Year’s Day telethon to be held by Dar tal-Providenza as opportunities for people to share their good fortune.

He highlighted the challenges which the COVID-19 pandemic had brought about, but also noted that the crisis had a silver lining, in that it encouraged people to appreciate their families and loved ones more.

The year was also historic from a political perspective, he said, and the PN had also set the ball rolling on several important changes.

“We are now working hard to renew ourselves politically and become of better service to people,” he said.